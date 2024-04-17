The quality of GPL has not declined - Former Great Olympics goalie

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Great Olympics goalkeeper Korley Laryea holds a different opinion regarding the decline in the quality of the Ghana Premier League in recent years.



During a ceremony in James Town that honored retired players, Laryea expressed that the main issue lies in the lack of opportunities for local players to showcase their skills in the Black Stars.



Laryea, who previously played for Akosombo Akotex, strongly believes that including local talents in the national team would not only boost their confidence but also attract a larger fan base to league matches.



He stated, "The quality of the league has not declined, but my suggestion is to utilize the local players by integrating them into the national team. Names also hold significance in football. When Hearts are playing against Kotoko and have two players representing the national team, it will undoubtedly draw a larger crowd to watch the match."



"If Kotoko, as well as Bofoakwa, have two or three players in the national team, they can call upon supporters from their hometowns to come and watch the matches. Our local players possess great talent as well."



Currently, with eight games remaining, Samartex 1996 leads the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League table with 49 points.