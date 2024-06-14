The rejects & scapegoats set to face Germany's serial winners

Sports News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: BBC

Germany's potential starting XI boasts an impressive collection of silver and gold.



Two World Cup champions, 13 Champions League titles, 13 World Club titles, 30 Bundesliga trophies, five La Liga titles, and five English Premier League titles - not to mention numerous domestic cups, bringing their total titles close to a century.



Each team has its own narrative, and Scotland's can be summed up in one word: resilience. They are true footballing warriors.



While the German players have faced their own challenges throughout their careers, Scotland has truly redefined perseverance.



Five members of Steve Clarke's 26-man squad are currently without a club or will soon be free agents.



Within the team, there are tales of players overcoming rejection, criticism from fans, and serious injuries.



Bound by their shared struggles, they are a team that is easy to relate to and easy to support.