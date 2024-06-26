The season didn’t go well for us and we take the blame for it – Kotoko midfielder Baba Yahaya

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024
Source: Footballghana
Asante Kotoko midfielder, Baba Yahaya admitted that the team did not perform well in the 2023/24 football season.
The Porcupine Warriors were unable to secure any trophies in both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.
Yahaya mentioned in a post-season interview that the players take responsibility for the disappointing campaign.
Despite a brief period of improvement during the season, the team struggled to maintain momentum.
Yahaya also acknowledged that his performance did not meet expectations.