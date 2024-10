Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's captain Andre Ayew has shared his enthusiasm following his return to French club Le Havre.



The 34-year-old has signed a contract with the Ligue 1 team that extends through the end of the season, having been instrumental in their survival last year.



Ayew is anticipated to bring his extensive experience to the squad as they aim for another successful season in the French top division.