Sports News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: BBC

Lamine Yamal's impressive performance at the European Championships is boosting football in Equatorial Guinea, despite him playing for Spain.



The 16-year-old, born in Barcelona to an Equatoguinean mother and Moroccan father, is a product of La Masia academy.



Venancio Tomas Ndong Micha, president of Equatorial Guinea’s football federation, expressed pride in Yamal’s achievements, noting his influence on their football. Yamal, entrusted with key roles despite his young age, has scored and assisted in multiple games.



Set to play in the Euros final against England on his 17th birthday, he holds records as the youngest goal scorer in the Euros and La Liga.