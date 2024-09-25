You are here: HomeSports2024 09 25Article 1985591

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The time has come for me to open a new chapter in my career – Richard Ofori speaks on AmaZulu move

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Richard Ofori Richard Ofori

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori is poised to begin a new chapter in his career following his signing with AmaZulu Football Club in the South African Premier Soccer League.

The experienced keeper has recently finalized his agreement with the club, marking his departure from Orlando Pirates after a four-year tenure.

In an emotional message, Ofori shared that he feels it is the right moment to transition and embark on this new adventure in his football journey, while also recognizing the personal growth and challenges he faced during his time at Orlando Pirates.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment