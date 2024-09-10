Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, expressed his disappointment after Ghana's 1-1 draw against Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier held at the Municipal Stadium in Berkane, Morocco.



Alidu Seidu, a defender from Stade Rennais, provided a moment of hope for Ghana with a strong goal in the 44th minute, set up by West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus, which initially put the Black Stars ahead.



However, Niger equalized in the 81st minute when Oumar Sako took advantage of an assist from Moussa Kassa Moudou, ultimately preventing Ghana from securing a vital victory.