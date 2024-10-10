Theo Hernandez agent: ‘No Milan negotiation, public opinion forced against him’

Sports News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: Football Italia

Theo Hernandez's representative has disclosed that there are currently no discussions with AC Milan regarding an extension of his contract, alleging that an individual is attempting to manipulate public sentiment against him.



The left-back recently celebrated his 27th birthday under unfortunate circumstances, as he had a penalty saved during the 2-1 loss to Fiorentina and subsequently received a red card for disrespecting the referee.



This incident resulted in a two-match suspension in Serie A and led to speculation that talks for a contract extension were facing difficulties.



Nevertheless, his agent, Manuel Garcia Quilon, addressed the situation on the TeleLombardia program QSVS this evening, presenting a markedly different perspective.