Source: 3 Sports

Theophilus Allotey: Ghanaian boxer heads to British Cayman Islands for elite training

The 22-year-old athlete was among the seven medalists representing Ghana at the 2023 African Games, where he secured a bronze medal in the flyweight category at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Theophilus Allotey, the bronze medalist from the 2023 African Games, along with his coach Dr. Ofori Asare, has traveled to the British Cayman Islands for a training camp.

This opportunity will enhance the skills of the newly turned professional flyweight prospect, allowing him to train alongside elite fighters, Olympians, and utilize world-class facilities.

