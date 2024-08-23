You are here: HomeSports2024 08 23Article 1973048

Sports News of Friday, 23 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

There is a lot of positivity in Asante Kotoko pre-season – Baba Yahaya

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Baba Yahaya Baba Yahaya

Baba Yahaya, an attacker for Asante Kotoko, has expressed optimism regarding the club's pre-season preparations for the forthcoming 2024/25 season.

The most significant pre-season match to date resulted in a 2-1 defeat to Medeama during a friendly that marked the reopening of the renovated TNA Sports Stadium.

Currently, the team is participating in the GHALCA 2024 Tournament,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment