There is a massive difference between the 2010 Black Stars squad and the current squad” – Niger coach Badou Zaki

Sports News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: Ghanasportspage

Badou, the head coach of the Niger national team, has voiced concerns regarding the recent decline of the Black Stars following their last two matches.



The four-time African champions faced a disappointing 1-0 loss at home against Angola's Black Antelopes in their AFCON 2025 qualifiers, followed by a 1-1 draw with Niger's Menas in Morocco.



They Black Stars have had a tough time on the international stage, managing to secure only two victories in their last ten games this year.