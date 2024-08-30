There is hope Black Stars will perform at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

Sports News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, the Head of Public Relations and Strategy for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), expresses optimism regarding the potential improvement of the Black Stars in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to take place in Morocco next year.



The senior national team has struggled in the previous two editions of the AFCON, facing consecutive group stage exits in Cameroon and Ivory Coast.



Nevertheless, the Black Stars are set to resume their campaign in September, where they will compete against Angola and Niger in their initial matches of Group F.



In a recent interview, the experienced football administrator conveyed his confidence in the Black Stars' enhanced performance, particularly following their two consecutive victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.