There is no dispute about accountability of Ghana’s 2022 World Cup prize money – GFA President Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has refuted claims regarding the alleged disappearance of funds from Ghana's 2022 World Cup prize money.



During his testimony before the Parliamentary Select Committee, which was addressing a petition from the Save Ghana Football Demonstrators on September 30, 2024, Okraku detailed the allocation of the $9 million prize.



He clarified that the GFA received $2.8 million, while the government kept the rest of the funds.