You are here: HomeSports2024 09 30Article 1987844

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

There is no dispute about accountability of Ghana’s 2022 World Cup prize money – GFA President Kurt Okraku

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has refuted claims regarding the alleged disappearance of funds from Ghana's 2022 World Cup prize money.

During his testimony before the Parliamentary Select Committee, which was addressing a petition from the Save Ghana Football Demonstrators on September 30, 2024, Okraku detailed the allocation of the $9 million prize.

He clarified that the GFA received $2.8 million, while the government kept the rest of the funds.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment