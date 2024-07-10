You are here: HomeSports2024 07 10Article 1959038

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

There’s nothing wrong with players leaving GPL for other leagues – John Paintsil

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Joseph Paintsil Joseph Paintsil

John Paintsil, the Assistant Coach of the Black Stars, emphasizes that it is only natural for Ghana Premier League players to seek out lucrative contracts abroad. This trend has become evident with recent signings of players such as Emmanuel Keyekeh, Richmond Lamptey, and Steven Mukwala by clubs in Rwanda and Tanzania.

In response to the significant

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment