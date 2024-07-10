There’s nothing wrong with players leaving GPL for other leagues – John Paintsil

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

John Paintsil, the Assistant Coach of the Black Stars, emphasizes that it is only natural for Ghana Premier League players to seek out lucrative contracts abroad. This trend has become evident with recent signings of players such as Emmanuel Keyekeh, Richmond Lamptey, and Steven Mukwala by clubs in Rwanda and Tanzania.



In response to the significant



departure of players from the Ghana Premier League, Paintsil, a former Berekum Arsenal defender, argues that teams should not overly depend on individual players to strengthen their squad.



"Football is a business, so if a young player has the opportunity to move abroad, why not?" Paintsil stated in an interview broadcasted on Asempa FM.



"It's all about doing the right thing, which is why you shouldn't build a team around one or two players.



"You need to have a large squad if you want to conduct business effectively. A player can be 16 years old and a European team can purchase them for a long-term contract.



"The person who is investing, the chairman, the president, they need to see a return on their investment. So I don't see any issue with that.



"However, when you are building a team, you need to establish a solid structure and have many players. Don't rely on just one or two players to build a team."