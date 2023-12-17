There was pressure on my players against Nations FC - Hearts of Oak coach

Sports News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak’s interim coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru, voiced concern and attributed their conceded goal to yet another lapse in defending from their backline.



Despite taking an early lead, the Phobians played to a 1-1 draw against Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex during GPL match-day 15 on Saturday afternoon.



In a post-game interview on StarTimes, Bashiru expressed dissatisfaction with his players’ performance, citing perceived pressure and defensive weaknesses.



"Another blunder from the goalkeeper and also we didn't defend well just like the last game against Kotoko. That's the problem we've been facing but we will go back and do the homework as well.



"In the first half no, but the team gave what I was expecting in the second half. There was so much pressure on my boys but I told them to stay calm. It's like there was so much pressure on them and we didn't defend aggressively as well."



Hearts of Oak will come up against regional rivals Great Olympics in the 'Ga-Mantse' derby on Friday, December 22, 2023.