They players lack the mentality represent the club - Maxwell Konadu on Kotoko's struggles

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has shared his thoughts on the club's recent struggles under current manager Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Despite Kotoko's poor performance in the Ghana Premier League, Konadu believes that solely blaming Ogum is unfair.



With just one point from their last six matches and increasing pressure from fans, Konadu argues that the main issue lies in the players' mindset and confidence rather than just coaching tactics.



He stresses that the players require support from all parties, including fans and the media, to help them regain their form.



Konadu stated, "I don't think it's a coaching problem. When the players are on the field, it's evident that they are nervous."



"The expectations placed on the players seem to add more pressure. They lack the mentality needed to perform as Kotoko players, which I think is the main problem."



Konadu insists that the players have the necessary skills but struggle under pressure, calling for patience and encouragement during this challenging period.



"This is a crucial time for the players to receive support from the media and fans. Excessive pressure from these groups will not be beneficial.



He highlights the significance of unity within the club and advises against hasty decisions like demanding Ogum's removal.



"Instead, fans should back the technical team and players to help turn things around. The players are not poor; none of them would be on the bench at any GPL club, but they seem to get nervous during games."