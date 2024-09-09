You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1978916

“They’re completely untrue” – Daniel Amartey refutes Besiktas spokesman’s claims over summer transfer conduct

Daniel Amartey Daniel Amartey

Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey has rejected accusations from the club’s spokesman, Hüseyin Yücel, who claimed Amartey refused multiple transfer offers and evaded a deal with Turkish side Eyüpspor.

Amartey, 29, dismissed these claims as false, asserting that they should be ignored.

Yücel had alleged that Amartey turned down offers from Saudi Arabian clubs and had an interest in moves to Germany or England, despite those windows closing.

Amartey, who joined Besiktas from Leicester City and has yet to feature this season, remains under contract until June 2026.

His future at the club is uncertain amid ongoing tensions.

