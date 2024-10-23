Thiago Motta: ‘Stuttgart deserved victory over Juventus’

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: Football Italia

Juventus coach Thiago Motta acknowledged that VfB Stuttgart "deserved the victory and were superior from the start" following his first loss in charge. He noted, "When you fail to control the game, it becomes difficult."



The Bianconeri entered the match with high spirits after recent wins against PSV Eindhoven and RB Leipzig, the latter being a 3-2 comeback despite playing with 10 men after Michele Di Gregorio's red card.



However, they faced another dismissal tonight, as Danilo received a second yellow for a foul on Roualt, leading to a late penalty that was saved by backup goalkeeper Mattia Perin.