Things didn’t go well against Bofoakwa Tano - Aboubakar Ouattara

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has acknowledged that his team did not perform well in their 1-1 draw against Bofoakwa Tano during their Ghana Premier League match week 20 clash on Monday.



The draw at the WAFA Park in Sogakope marked the end of their two-game winning streak under the new Ivorian head coach.



Ouattara mentioned that while there were some shortcomings, it is all part of the game and the players are only human.



Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng scored to equalize Salifu Ibrahim's opening goal, resulting in a 1-1 stalemate to conclude the week 20 fixtures. The Phobians' winning streak ended under the new head coach, leaving them in 8th place after the draw.



On the other hand, the draw did not benefit Bofoakwa Tano's fight against relegation, as they remain second from the bottom on the league table.