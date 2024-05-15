You are here: HomeSports2024 05 15Article 1938899

Things will change for Hearts of Oak next season – Delali Adiamah

The managing director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Delali Adiamah, is hopeful for a turnaround in the club's performance next season following their recent struggles.

The team was dangerously close to the relegation zone, but a crucial 3-0 victory against Berekum Chelsea has lifted them to 11th place, six points clear of relegation.

Despite losing five of their last six games, Delali remains positive about the future, emphasizing the need to secure more points and finish the season on a strong note.

The upcoming match against Aduana FC at the Accra Sports Stadium will be a crucial test for Hearts of Oak.

