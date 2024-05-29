You are here: HomeSports2024 05 29Article 1943693

Third place playoff match against Nigeria big opportunity for me - Black Starlets assistant coach Nana Kwaku Agyemang

Nana Kwaku Agyemang, the Assistant Black Starlets coach, is prepared to step up and lead the team in the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations third-place playoff against Nigeria.

The match is scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

This opportunity arises following the resignation of head coach Laryea Kingston, who stepped down after the team's 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso in the semi-finals. Agyemang now has the chance to make a mark in his coaching career.

