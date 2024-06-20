Thirteen banned as Uganda breaks football fixing ring

Sports News of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: BBC

The Uganda Football Federation (Fufa) has banned 13 individuals, including 10 referees, after uncovering a match-fixing syndicate with Fifa's help.



A player and two administrators received 90-day bans on June 13.



The syndicate targeted seven games in the men's and women's second divisions between October and December last year.



Fufa’s investigatory chamber, led by Charles Twine, gathered "incontrovertible" evidence, linking match-fixing to crimes like corruption and money laundering.



Uganda, which criminalized match-fixing in 2023, also saw Fifa issue long-term bans to seven individuals. Fufa's anti-match-fixing campaign began in March 2023, and investigations continue.