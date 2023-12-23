This is a Christmas gift for West Ham fans - Mohammed Kudus after goal against Man Utd

Sports News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus says the victory over Manchester United is a gift to West Ham United fans.



The 23-year-old was again on target for the Hammers at the London Olympic Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Following a barren first half, Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring in the 72nd minute before Kudus completed the victory six minutes later.



Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Kudus dedicated the win to the fans of the club.



"As an attacker, this is what I am here to do, to put the ball in the net. Most importantly we got the three points and I am happy for the fans because this is the last game before Christmas," he said after the match.



"This is a perfect gift for them and we wish them a happy Christmas. They will enjoy this," he added.



Kudus has now netted nine goals across all competitions for West Ham United following his move from Ajax.



Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus, who has established himself as one of the key players for David Moyes' side is expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year from January 13 to February 11.