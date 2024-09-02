You are here: HomeSports2024 09 02Article 1976273

Source: BBC

'This is my last year' - Salah says no talks over new Liverpool deal

Mohamed Salah has scored 158 Premier League goals for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has indicated that this season may be his final one at Liverpool, noting that there has been no discussion regarding a new contract with the club.

The 32-year-old forward, whose current agreement at Anfield is due to conclude next summer, contributed to the team's impressive 3-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday by scoring a goal.

Following the match, Salah expressed that he approached the game with the mindset that it could potentially be his last appearance at Old Trafford.

"As I was heading to the match, I thought to myself, 'this might be the final time'," he shared with Sky Sports.

"No one at the club has yet spoken to me about contracts, so I am simply treating this as my last season and will evaluate the situation at the end of the year."

