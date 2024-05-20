This is not the first time – Mohammed Kudus reacts to his stunning overhead kick goal against Manchester City

Sports News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus expressed his reaction following his remarkable overhead kick goal for West Ham United against Manchester City on the final day of the 2023/24 English Premier League season.



The Black Stars player scored his eighth goal in the Premier League with a spectacular overhead kick against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.



"I was focused on helping the team and getting us back into the game as an attacker. Even at 2-0 down, we didn't lose hope. Scoring that goal gave us the belief that we could turn things around, so I'm pleased it went in. It's moments like these where you trust your instincts, and I know I have the ability to produce such moments because this isn't the first time," he mentioned during the post-match press conference.



"I took my chance, and I'm happy it resulted in a goal, motivating the team to fight back," he further added.



Phil Foden initially put West Ham United under pressure by scoring just two minutes into the game and then securing his second goal in the 18th minute.



Before halftime, the Ghanaian forward scored to decrease the deficit for his team.



Since his arrival at West Ham United, the former Ajax player has been outstanding, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the Premier League.



Throughout this season, Kudus has accumulated a total of 18 goals and 7 assists in all competitions.



Kudus, who transferred to West Ham United last summer, is already drawing interest from English powerhouse Liverpool ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.