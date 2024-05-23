You are here: HomeSports2024 05 23Article 1941680

Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

This is the time we need the support of our fans – Steven Mukwala ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Steven Mukwala Steven Mukwala

Asante Kotoko striker, Steven Desse Mukwala, has appealed to supporters of the team to provide full backing to the players in the upcoming match against Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors will face the Phobians at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 26, in match week 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

After a recent 2-1 loss to Berekum Chelsea, ending a three-game unbeaten run, Mukwala emphasized the importance of fan support during this crucial period.

Asante Kotoko currently sits 10th on the league table, with Accra Hearts of Oak in 12th place.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment