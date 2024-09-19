You are here: HomeSports2024 09 19Article 1983602

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

“This is what he wants” – Former teammate backs Xavi Hernandez to return as Barcelona manager

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Xavi Hernandez Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez's tenure as head coach of Barcelona ended unexpectedly during the summer when Joan Laporta decided to replace him with Hansi Flick, who has begun his time at the club impressively.

Overall, Xavi's leadership was largely successful, particularly in the 2022-23 season, which saw Barcelona reclaim the La Liga title at Spotify Camp Nou.

Currently, Xavi is without a job and is looking for new opportunities in football.

Javier Saviola, a former teammate at Barcelona, recently expressed his belief that Xavi could eventually return to manage the club again (via Sport).

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment