Thomas-Asante features for West Brom in playoff defeat to Southampton

Sports News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Brandon Thomas-Asante, a winger born in England with Ghanaian heritage, made an appearance for West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening during their 3-1 loss to Southampton in the second leg of the Championship playoff semi-finals.



Despite his talent as an attacker, Thomas-Asante was not given a starting position in this crucial match between the two teams.



However, in the 64th minute, his manager decided to bring him into the game, replacing striker Jed Wallace.



Although Thomas-Asante put in a commendable effort, his team fell short on the scoresheet by the end of the match, ultimately failing in their bid to secure promotion to the English Premier League.



During the game held at St. Mary's, Southampton failed to score in the first half but managed to get the job done in the second half.



Forward Adam Armstrong scored two goals after William Smallbone opened the scoring for the Saints.



Following their 3-1 victory, Ghana's Kamaldeen Sulemana, who plays for Southampton, is on the verge of achieving promotion to the English Premier League with his team.



The Saints will now face Leeds United in the Championship playoff final at Wembley.