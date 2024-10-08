Thomas Partey, Painstil, two others pull out of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

Thomas Partey, Joseph Painstil, Kingsley Schindler, and Osman Ibrahim will miss the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan due to injuries sustained over the weekend.



These players were originally included in Coach Otto Addo’s 25-man squad for the matches.



Here is the latest on the four players:



Thomas Partey



Thomas is unable to participate with the Black Stars due to ongoing medical concerns, and his club has arranged for additional tests in the upcoming days.