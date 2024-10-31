Thomas Partey earns praises from Darren Bent after superb performance against Liverpool

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Darren Bent, a former Premier League striker, has praised Thomas Partey for his remarkable performance during Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2024.



Despite playing in an unfamiliar right-back position, the Ghanaian international demonstrated exceptional skill throughout the match.



On talkSPORT, Bent expressed initial concerns regarding Partey’s capacity to manage Liverpool's attacking threats in this new role.



However, he emphasized how Partey's effective tackles successfully neutralized Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, which ultimately resulted in Diaz being substituted by coach Arne Slot.



"Thomas Partey played like traditional fullbacks, where the first challenge forces the winger wide.



He did that with Luis Diaz, and it seemed as though Diaz went down. They then began to play the ball over the top because Partey is not the fastest," remarked the former Aston Villa striker.



"Nonetheless, I believe it was effective, which is why they substituted Diaz; after a while, he simply could not get the better of Partey, and that was one area where he was outstanding and exceptional," he added.



Partey will aim to maintain his position in the lineup as Arsenal prepares to take on Newcastle United on Saturday at St. James' Park.