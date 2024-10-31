You are here: HomeSports2024 10 31Article 2000648

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Thomas Partey earns praises from Darren Bent after superb performance against Liverpool

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Thomas Partey against Liverpool's Diaz Thomas Partey against Liverpool's Diaz

Darren Bent, a former Premier League striker, has praised Thomas Partey for his remarkable performance during Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2024.

Despite playing in an unfamiliar right-back position, the Ghanaian international demonstrated exceptional skill throughout the match.

On talkSPORT, Bent expressed initial concerns regarding Partey’s capacity to manage Liverpool's attacking threats in this new role.

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment