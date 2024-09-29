Thomas Partey features in Arsenal hard-fought win over Leciester City

Sports News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Thomas Partey was instrumental in Arsenal's hard-earned 4-2 victory against Leicester City on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.



After an exhilarating 2-2 draw with Manchester City, the Gunners returned home to engage in a thrilling match against the Foxes.



Gabriel Martinelli set the tone by scoring in the 20th minute, and Leandro Trossard extended the lead to



2-0 before halftime.



Leicester made a strong comeback early in the second half, with James Justin scoring after his header deflected off Kai Havertz from a Facundo Buonanotte free-kick. Justin then added another goal with a spectacular volley from a Wilfred Ndidi cross, finding the net via the post.



Despite Leicester's efforts to turn the game around, Arsenal regained their footing in the final moments. An own goal by Wilfred Ndidi in the 94th minute, followed by a late strike from Kai Havertz, secured the win for the Gunners, thwarting Leicester's comeback attempt.