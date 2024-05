Sports News of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey is preparing for marriage with his partner, Janine Mackson, after the birth of their daughter.



The Arsenal player and his model girlfriend welcomed their child in January, not long after they first met.



Despite dealing with injuries and fitness setbacks, Partey found joy when his girlfriend said yes to his proposal during their vacation.