Thomas Partey has been unlucky with injuries - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has praised Thomas Partey as a unique talent, expressing Ghana's desire for his presence on the field despite his injury struggles.



The Arsenal midfielder has faced a difficult season, enduring a four-month break due to a muscle injury suffered last October.



His absence was strongly felt during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, and he has not played for the Black Stars since October last year.



During an interview on Asempa FM, Gyan highlighted the significant gap left by Partey's absence, attributing it to his exceptional talent and unfortunate injury setbacks.



"It's unfortunate that we are missing a player of Thomas Partey's quality. He has exceptional talent, but injuries have held him back this year. It's not his fault," Gyan stated.



Gyan also defended Partey against unwarranted criticism, pointing out the challenges of returning to form after a long injury layoff.



"Even upon his return, it will take time for him to reach his peak performance. Criticizing a player coming back from injury is sometimes unjust," Gyan emphasized.



Partey has recently returned to action, making three substitute appearances since his recovery from injury.