Thomas Partey nears Arsenal first-team return after four-month injury layoff

Sports News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Arsenal fans received a promising update as midfielder Thomas Partey inches closer to his long-awaited return to the first-team squad after a four-month battle with a thigh injury.



The Ghanaian midfielder, whose absence has been keenly felt since October 2023, is on the brink of making a comeback to the Gunners' lineup, offering a significant boost to Mikel Arteta's side.



Partey's absence, attributed to a persistent muscle injury, has been a source of concern for both the player and the club, especially as he missed out on representing Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast. However, after enduring a rigorous rehabilitation process, the midfielder has finally resumed training, marking a crucial step towards full recovery.



Although Partey was not included in the squad for recent fixtures against Porto and Newcastle, his return to training last week signals positive progress in his rehabilitation journey. With the upcoming fixture against Sheffield United, Arsenal's coaching staff is optimistic about Partey's availability, with manager Mikel Arteta expressing confidence in the midfielder's readiness to return to competitive action.



"Obviously he’s been out for many, many months now and we need to really nail the timing and when he has enough in the tank to compete, but I think he’s very close," Arteta said.



The 30-year-old has made four appearances in the English Premier League this season.