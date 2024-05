Sports News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Thomas Partey's comeback to the Black Stars will be a significant advantage for Ghana as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification games in June.



Ghana is currently in fourth place in Group I and needs to secure points to improve their standing.



Partey's return will undoubtedly strengthen the team, especially considering his impressive track record in FIFA World Cup qualification matches.