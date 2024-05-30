Thomas Partey's return boosts Ghana's hopes in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has rejoined the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, just in time for their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.



Partey, who has an impressive record of seven goals in eight World Cup qualifiers, last played for the Black Stars in October 2023.



His return to the national squad follows a series of strong performances for Arsenal in their recent league matches.



With his experience and goal-scoring ability, Partey will play a vital role in Ghana's journey through the third and fourth rounds of the qualifying campaign.