Thomas Partey shines in Arsenal’s victory over PSG

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Arsenal's Thomas Partey was exceptional in their 2-0 victory against French champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates in the UEFA Champions League.



The Ghanaian midfielder, who was on the pitch for 65 minutes before being replaced, played a key role in controlling the game's pace, demonstrating his outstanding tactical insight and composure.



Partey successfully completed 27 of 29 passes, resulting in an impressive accuracy rate of 93%. His skill in game reading and making vital decisions with the ball contributed significantly to Arsenal's midfield superiority.