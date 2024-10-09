Thomas Partey uncomfortable travelling for assessment - Ghana FA

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana FA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has provided clarification regarding Thomas Partey's absence from the Black Stars squad for the forthcoming qualifiers against Sudan.



Twum stated that Arsenal had notified the Ghana FA about Partey’s health condition, which led the Black Stars' medical team to recommend that he return to Ghana for a more thorough evaluation.



"We kept track of all the players until they completed their matches. Later on Sunday evening, the medical team received a message from Arsenal indicating that Thomas was unwell," Twum conveyed to Max TV.