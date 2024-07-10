Thompson feels 'wanted again' after Warriors exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: BBC

Klay Thompson has described joining the Dallas Mavericks as a "fresh start" following a challenging end to his 13-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors.



The 34-year-old, a six-time NBA finalist and four-time champion, faced setbacks due to injuries, including knee and Achilles issues, sidelining him for nearly two years.



Despite teammate Stephen Curry advocating for a contract extension, Thompson's time with the Warriors concluded this June.



He expressed excitement about feeling valued again and regaining joy in his game, highlighting his move to Dallas as an opportunity to rejuvenate his career after a difficult period in Golden State.