Source: BBC

Thompson sets Mavericks record in debut win

Klay Thompson scored six of his 10 three-point range shots

Klay Thompson made a memorable debut for the Dallas Mavericks, contributing 22 points in a 120-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The 34-year-old joined the Mavericks last summer after spending 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.

His transfer was interpreted by some as an indication that the four-time NBA Champion was past his prime.

However, Thompson showcased his lasting talent by scoring 22 points, along with seven rebounds and three steals in just 26 minutes of play. Notably, 18 of his points came from three-pointers, setting a record for a player’s debut with the Mavericks.

