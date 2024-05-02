You are here: HomeSports2024 05 02Article 1935332

Three Ghanaian referees to travel to Cairo for FIFA course

Three Ghanaian referees, Reginald Collins Amoah (Centre Referee) and two assistant referees, Theophilus Aberenga Akugre and Seth Abletor have been selected for the new CAF FIFA Referees course in Egypt.

The course is scheduled for Cairo from Monday, May 20 to Saturday, May 25 2024.

This training programme which was instituted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2014 for new CAF FIFA Referees, aims to give FIFA referees firsthand knowledge on new regulations and laws of the game.

These referees will undergo physical, theoretical, and technical tests during the course.

