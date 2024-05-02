Three Ghanaian referees to travel to Cairo for FIFA course

Sports News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanafa.org

Three Ghanaian referees, Reginald Collins Amoah (Centre Referee) and two assistant referees, Theophilus Aberenga Akugre and Seth Abletor have been selected for the new CAF FIFA Referees course in Egypt.



The course is scheduled for Cairo from Monday, May 20 to Saturday, May 25 2024.



This training programme which was instituted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2014 for new CAF FIFA Referees, aims to give FIFA referees firsthand knowledge on new regulations and laws of the game.



These referees will undergo physical, theoretical, and technical tests during the course.