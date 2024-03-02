Three-day Bowl Ghana Wheelchair Tennis championship starts

Sports News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: GNA

The Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Federation (GWTF) in collaboration with Zion Management Africa Limited (ZMAL Sports Agency) has begun a three-day Bowl Ghana wheelchair tennis championship at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Court.



The event scheduled for 9:30 am to 4:30 pm each day, is made up of 25 wheelchair tennis players seventeen males and eight females.



The males include; Ebenezer Nti, Ibrahim Omaa Sadick, Isaac Tagoe, Daniel Laryea, Razak Nuhu, Emmanuel Amorbire, Richmond Essel, Samuel Buabi, John Afadzi, Maclean Dzidzienyo, Martin Essuman, Emmanuel Okyere, Bernard Yawson, Sheriff Dini, Evans Allotey, Samadu Sofo, and Yaw Boateng.



The female players were; Stacy Konadu Mensah, Bridget Nartey, Fatimatu Moro (Accra), Wasila Baba, Patricia Nyamekye, Fati Umar, Agnes Chebam, Zinabu Issah.



In an interview with GNA Sports, Dr. Henry Larbi, Coordinator of the GWTF said winners of this competition would be supported by the GWTF to participate in one of the international (ITF) tournaments this year.



He urged participants to be disciplined and focus on the game as it would bring changes to some lives.



Mr. David Derhnick Kofi Chief Executive Officer, (Zamack) said the aim was to bridge the gap between the abled and the disabled in the sport.



He said, “Our aim is to promote the physical challenged people interested in the game of and we want to assist the federation to do that”.



“Sometime when I pass through the traffic light, I see some of the physical challenged on the streets, I see a lot of talents in them, but they lacked the needed support,” he added.



He said he would be touring Ghana for after the competition to form a sports academy for the physically challenged.



The competition is sponsored by Special Ice Mineral Water, Multi Pro Ghana (Indomie Ghana), Malcom Group of Companies, Delay Food, EYEL (Eau De Parfum), The Siblings Project, Nhyikaesi Wellness Hospital, Quality Assurance, Devina Herbal Clinic, Kpogas Furniture, Tennis Foundation Ghana and Japan Motors Trading Company Limited.