Three given jail sentences for Vinicius Jr abuse

Sports News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: BBC

Three Valencia fans have received eight-month prison sentences for racist chants directed at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. during a May 2023 La Liga match, marking Spain's first conviction for racism at a football game.



Initially sentenced to 12 months, their terms were reduced following a preliminary agreement. Additionally, they were banned from entering football stadiums for three years, later reduced to two.



The case, brought by La Liga, Real Madrid, and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), included an apology letter from the defendants.



La Liga president Javier Tebas praised the ruling as a significant step in combating racism in Spanish football.