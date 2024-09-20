Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid commenced this season as the clear frontrunners for the Liga title and were also anticipated to secure the Champions League.



The acquisition of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe to a squad fresh from a double victory signifies a bold declaration of intent.



However, Los Blancos have not experienced the beginning that many had anticipated.



With a formidable roster and Carlo Ancelotti’s composed leadership, they are regarded as the leading contenders on platforms such as luckyblock.com. Below are some challenges that may hinder their success this season.