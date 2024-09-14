Three possible outcomes of Man City’s legal case – and expert predictions

Sports News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: inews.co.uk

The most significant case in Premier League history, and one of the largest in sports overall, is being referred to as a "seismic" occurrence in English football.



Legal experts have characterized the upcoming hearing regarding the Premier League's 115 charges against Manchester City in these terms.



Scheduled to commence on Monday, this hearing has been shrouded in secrecy, much like the Premier League's six-year investigation into a club that made history by winning four consecutive top-flight titles last summer.