Thrilling Aberdeen recover from two down at Celtic as unbeaten records remain

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: BBC

Aberdeen mounted a remarkable comeback from a two-goal deficit to secure a point and maintain their position alongside Celtic at the summit of the Scottish Premiership, furthering Jimmy Thelin's impressive start as manager.



The excitement before the match was palpable, as both teams were tied on points at the top of the table, each boasting perfect domestic records, making this clash highly anticipated as the season's standout fixture.



The match lived up to its billing, proving to be an exhilarating encounter.



Celtic appeared to be in total command after quickly establishing a two-goal lead.