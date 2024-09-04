Tiafoe sets up all-American semi-final against Fritz

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: BBC

Frances Tiafoe has advanced to the US Open semi-finals, where he will face Taylor Fritz, ensuring that an American man will compete in the singles final in New York for the first time in 18 years.



The last American man to secure a Grand Slam singles title was Andy Roddick, who won at Flushing Meadows in 2003.



Roddick also holds the distinction of being the last American man to appear in a US Open final, which he lost to Roger Federer in 2006.