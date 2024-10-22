'Time for hugging, not kicking' - is it as bad as it seems for Palace?

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: BBC

Following Crystal Palace's impressive 5-0 victory over Aston Villa on the last day of the previous season, manager Oliver Glasner remarked that the summer break might not have come at the best time. Since that match, the team has struggled significantly.



In the 155 days after that win, which marked their sixth triumph in seven games during a strong finish to the season, Palace has:



- Lost their top scorer and one of their key defenders

- Managed to score only five goals, the lowest in the league

- Not secured a single win in the Premier League, marking their worst start to a season since 1992-93.