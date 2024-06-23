'Time to dream and time to dread as Scotland face destiny'

Sports News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: BBC

During the past weeks in Germany, one could truly grasp the immense influence of football in Scotland and its remarkable ability to unite people.



The rendition of Flower of Scotland before the Switzerland match in Cologne was not just a vocal performance, but a heartfelt expression.



The intensity of the cheers was not merely a reflection of the team's tournament aspirations, but a deep-seated passion.



Even days later, John Carver, an experienced Geordie with a diverse coaching background, including stints in England, Canada, and Cyprus, was still emotional when discussing the anthem and the unforgettable atmosphere that night.