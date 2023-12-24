To end the Black Stars' trophy drought, apologize to the players who have been hurt - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a startling revelation, former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has attributed the Black Stars' prolonged trophy drought to a legacy of hurt and suffering endured by past players, insisting that an apology is the key to unlocking success for the national team.



Having earned 41 caps and netted six crucial goals for the Black Stars during his playing career, Kingston draws attention to the adverse impact inflicted on him and numerous compatriots.



He argues that this historical pain is casting a shadow over the current generation's endeavors to secure victory on the international stage.



The Ghanaian football legend contends that addressing the wounds of the past is an essential step toward revitalizing the team's chances. Despite several close calls, with the Black Stars reaching the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 1992, 2010, and 2015, the coveted trophy has eluded Ghana since 1982. Ghana performed poorly in the 33rd edition of the Afcon which was held in Cameroon, exiting the tournament bottom of Group C.



“There is something wrong. The national team have hurt so many former players, including myself. So, someone will sit back and not pray for the Black Stars if they are playing," he told Sienu TV on Youtube.



"Authorities have to go to every player and plead with them to let everything go. With the quality that we have, we can win it again,” he added.